Global leaders congratulate Kazakhstan on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Global leaders continue to send their greetings on the occasion of the upcoming Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier extended his congratulations to the Kazakh leader wishing him wellbeing and health, and the people of Kazakhstan - successful future in the atmosphere of peace and freedom.



"For many years Kazakhstan and Germany have enjoyed trustful cooperation. Your country plays an important role in the region and happens to be Germany's largest trade partner in Central Asia. During its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council your country has once again demonstrated its readiness to shoulder the responsibility at the international level," Steinmeier's telegram reads.



In his message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out Nursultan Nazarbayev's role in the history of Kazakhstan's independence.

"We are delighted and proud of the results of Kazakhstan's development and by its success in the international arena achieved since the early days of independence. These achievements are the result of the far-sighted policy conducted by you. I am sure that you will continue to contribute to the formation of global peace and stability and Kazakhstan's authority in the international arena will grow further," he noted.



Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani expressed interest in deepening relations between Tehran and Astana in the future in his telegram of congratulations.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also sent his warm wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the upcoming national holiday. His message praises Kazakhstan for attaining impressive results in economy, social and political stability as well as strengthening security in the Eurasian space.



Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and all people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day, lauding the Kazakh President as ‘a talented reformer'.



President Nazarbayev also received congratulatory messages from the leaders of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, the UAE, the Republic of Korea, Bahrain, Mongolia, Egypt, Singapore, Thailand and more.