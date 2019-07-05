Global leaders extend birthday wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Global leaders continue to send in their congratulatory messages to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the Capital City Day and his birthday, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the First President.

In his congratulatory message Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Nursultan Nazarbayev's rich experience, political wisdom and extensive knowledge will further help develop strategic partnership and alliance in the Eurasian space.



In his message President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed that the Uzbek people have profound respect for the First President of Kazakhstan as a prominent statesman and talented politician who spent his life serving his country and people.



President Mirzoyoyev especially commended the historical role Nursultan Nazarbayev had played in the formation and strengthening of Kazakhstan's statehood, sovereignty and independence.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in turn, noted that large-scale reforms in all spheres of life in Kazakhstan and huge achievements of the country are inextricably linked to the name of the First President.



"We in Turkestan highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of relations between our countries and hope for further strengthening of bilateral strategic cooperation based on longstanding traditions of good neighborliness, trust and respect," the message reads.



He went on to wish Nursultan Nazarbayev good health, unflagging energy and personal wellbeing and to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan - peace, further progress and prosperity.



President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić praised the results of Kazakhstan's development achieved thanks to the farsighted policy of the First President of the country. He also emphasized that Kazakhstan and Serbia have a lot of opportunities to make their bilateral ties even stronger.