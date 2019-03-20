Global leaders react to Nursultan Nazarbayev's resignation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidents and heads of other countries has reacted to the news of Nursultan Nazarbayev stepping down from the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the founding father of the Eurasian integration in a Facebook post.



Medvedev reminded that it was Nursultan Nazarbayev who came up with the idea of creating the Eurasian Economic Union and added that he deeply appreciates the joint work with Nursultan Abishevich and everything he had done to strengthen relations between Russia and Kazakhstan and friendship between the two nations.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stressed modern Kazakhstan had been created and built with Nursultan Nazarbayev's efforts and called the First President of Kazakhstan his friend.



Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, emphasized Nursultan Nazarbayev's invaluable contribution to the progress and development achieved by Kazakhstan. He also lauded Nazarbayev's role in the implementation of integration process in the Eurasian region.



It is with immense gratitude that President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev pointed out Nursultan Nazarbayev's personal contribution to the formation of solid foundation of lasting relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.



President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov called Nazarbayev prominent politician, statesman, and architect of integration processes in the region.



Spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said in his remarks that throughout 27 years since Kazakhstan and China had established their diplomatic relations Nursultan Nazarbayev promoted all-round strategic cooperation and fully supported the One Belt, One Road initiative. Geng Shuang noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who assumed the role of the Acting President ‘is a good friend of China'.



He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new success under the new president and Kazakh-Chinese relations will flourish in the future. In his words, China is enthusiastic about bilateral relations between Beijing and Astana.