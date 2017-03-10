Global Olympic movement leaders to visit Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The leaders of the global Olympic movement are going to visit Astana to join the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“The celebration of the 25th jubilee of the National Olympic Committee will continue in Astana. On March 17 there will be held a solemn meeting with the participation of high-ranking guests and leaders of the global Olympic movement and sport and honored workers of sport,” the NOC press service says.

Today, Almaty hosted a ceremonial event with the participation of the veterans of Kazakhstan’s Olympic movement. Multiple champions and prizewinners of the Olympic games, world championships and other international competitions, honored workers of culture and sport of the Kazakh SSR and Kazakhstan. Top officials of the NOC participated in the meeting too.

Merited Master of Sport of the USSR, ten-time world champion in track-and-field Amin Tuyakov, Honoured Coach and Honorary Professor of the Kazakh Academy of Tourism and Sport, track-and-field athlete Yevgeny Kadyaikin, who was the first to represent the Kazakh SSR at the Olympic Games in Melbourne in 1956 and Mai Khvan, Honoured Coach of the USSR in figure skating, were awarded with jubilee medals at the meeting.

“We are proud of all the victories grabbed by our athletes at the international sport events and we remember all of them” Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Daniyar Abulgazin said while awarding the sportsmen.