Global virus recoveries top 6M: Johns Hopkins University

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The number of recoveries from COVID-19 cases across the globe has now passed the 6 million mark, according to data compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

To date there have been more than 11.1 million confirmed cases of the virus, while the death toll is over 526,000, also according to the data, Anadolu Agency reports.

Since originating in Wuhan, China in late 2019, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions. Among the worst-hit countries are the US, Brazil, Russia, and India.