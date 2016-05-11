Gloomy weather forecast for Kazakhstan May 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet predicts rains and thunderstorms, fog and strong wind for Kazakhstan on May 11.

Gusts of wind may reach 15-20 m per s in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Thunderstorm is expected in these regions too.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region. Thunderstorm and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Karaganda, Kostanay regions, in the daytime in South Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm wil hit also Zhambyl region at night. Fog and gusting wind are expected there too.

Foggy weather is predicted also for Almaty and Mangistau regions.

Freeze warning is issued for the East Kazakhstan region, where the mercury will drop to 1-6°C.