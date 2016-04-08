Gloomy weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather today, April 8. Other regions of Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet, will be hit by heavy precipitation. Fog and stiff wind will persist in most areas of the country as well.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions.



Thunderstorm is forecast for southeastern Kazakhstan.



Fog will descend on Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.