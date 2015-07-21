  • kz
    Goalie of Ukrainian national ice hockey team to play for Temirtau team

    16:51, 21 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Goalie of the national ice hockey team of Ukraine Eduard Zakharchenko will continue his career in "Temirtau" ice hockey team, Sports.kz informs.

    A 19-years-old goalie played for "Chelny" team in the MHL (Junior Hockey League) and for "Kremenchug" in the championship of Ukraine in 2014. Besides, he participated in the Ice Hockey World Junior Championships and Ice Hockey World Championships.

