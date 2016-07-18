‘God’s anger’: Heavy rain and hail battered Almaty again (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
21:59, 18 July 2016
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall and hail battered Almaty again.
The storm broke the trees in the city and sewerage systems failed to cope with the water flows.
Some residents were hit by hail as big as a quail egg.
Some social media users shared the pictures of suddenly changed weather and named it as “God’s anger” hinting on the morning shootout.
