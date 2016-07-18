  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    ‘God’s anger’: Heavy rain and hail battered Almaty again (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    21:59, 18 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall and hail battered Almaty again.

    The storm broke the trees in the city and sewerage systems failed to cope with the water flows.

    Some residents were hit by hail as big as a quail egg.

    Some social media users shared the pictures of suddenly changed weather and named it as “God’s anger” hinting on the morning shootout.   

        

     

    Уффф устала уже #Алматы #новостиалматы #Almaty #ПогодаАлматы

    Видео опубликовано Ku ku (@abrrramovich) Июл 18 2016 в 5:21 PDT

    Tags:
    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!