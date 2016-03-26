‘God saved me&#39;: A survivor of Brussels metro blast tells it all

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - On March 22, Orphée, a young Brussels-based hair stylist, used the metro to avoid the Tuesday morning rush hour. Minutes later what had started as a peaceful journey exploded into a bloody chaos...

"A woman who was standing right next to me asked a man whether it was a real terrorist act or not. I was listening to what she said, but couldn't hear a word, I was looking at a pair of mulatto girls who were listening to music and I thought the music was too loud," Orphée said.

When Orphée came to the only thing she knew was that she was sitting on a stone outside some hotel and a black man kept asking her if she was all right.

"I didn't know what to tell him, then his cellphone rang and he started weeping - I guess someone told him that something terrible had happened. Then he stood up and left."

"Then some medics appeared out of nowhere. I told them I was going to throw up, which I did... Then they put some stitches to my face and I put on a cap because my hair had all burned up. I looked like a Britney Spears with the face of Mike Tyson..."

"These tiny pieces of metal - they were all over my body, so I sleep with them still inside me. It hurts, it really hurts."

"I'm not complaining...I think God saved me. I was so happy when I finally saw my husband who had been looking for me all that time, because I was still alive and hadn't left my son an orphan."

"The first thing I need to do now is to shave my head. As to the scar on my face - well, I guess it will add some charm to my personality. Something to tell my friends about," Orphée said.

More than 30 people were killed and 230 others were injured in a series of explosions at Brussels Airport and in one of the city's subway stations.

The terrorist group Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attacks, Sputniknews.com reports.