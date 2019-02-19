Going paperless: Kazakhstan switching to e-healthcare records

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev claims over 99% health institutions in Kazakhstan have switched to paperless health records, Kazinform reports.

"As part of the Digital Kazakhstan program, 99.2% of health institutions countrywide have gone paperless. 16.3 million citizens of Kazakhstan have regional electronic health passports," Minister Abayev revealed at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.



Dauren Abayev vowed that in 2019 all citizens of Kazakhstan will get their e-health passports.



Recall that the e-health passport was presented in July 2018. Kazakhstan started implementing a move to paperless healthcare records last autumn.