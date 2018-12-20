  • kz
    Gold mining ups 14.1% in Kazakhstan

    13:49, 20 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's production of unwrought gold, semi-worked gold or gold in powder form reached 88,491 kg in January-November 2018 showing an increase of 14.1% as compared to the same period of 2017, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan reports. 

    In the accounting period production of unwrought silver, semi-worked silver or silver in powder form amounted to 879,737 kg that is 8.3% less than the year before.

