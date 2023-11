ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eric Gomez representing Golden Boy Promotions revealed the list of potential opponents of Saul Alvarez for the nearest future, Sports.kz informs.

"Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, Liam Smith, Shawn Porter, Cotto, Danny Jacobs and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are all considered as next opponents of Canelo," Gomez said.