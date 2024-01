ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Bobirzhon Mominov may sign a contract with Golden Boy Promotions, he told Sports.kz.

"I was promised a contract after the end of the camp, but first I have to show them what I can," Mominov said.

Earlier it became known that Mominov will help the Mexican Saul Alvarez in preparation for the fight with Gennady Golvokin, which will be held September 16 in Las Vegas.