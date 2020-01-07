  • kz
    Golden Globe: 1917 gets best drama honors

    12:19, 07 January 2020
    Photo: None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM World War I drama 1917 took home the best drama crown from the 77th Golden Globe Awards late Sunday night, and its director Sam Mendes won best director.

    At a ceremony in Los Angeles, Joaquin Phoenix grabbed best actor honors for his lead role in Joker, a decade after the late Heath Ledger won best supporting actor for playing a version of the same character in The Dark Knight, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood got Best Musical or Comedy, and its director/screenwriter Quentin Tarantino won for best screenplay.

    Brad Pitt got best supporting actor nods for his role in Tarantino’s latest.

    The Golden Globes, handed out each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as a bellwether for the main event, the Oscars, set for Feb. 10.

    To win best picture, 1917 beat out The Two Popes, The Irishman, Joker, and Marriage Story.

    Awkwafina got the best actress nod for her role in The Farewell, making her the first Asian to win the award in Golden Globes history.

    But while enjoying acclaim for being among the best in movies and television, at least one award winner was not about to let the turmoil in the larger world be forgotten.

    Accepting the award for best supporting actress in a limited series on TV, Patricia Arquette said: «I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we're not going to look back on this night. In the history books, we will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America.»

    Here is the full list of winners and categories:

    Golden Globes winners

    Best Motion Picture – Drama

    1917

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Renee Zellweger, Judy

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

    Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

    Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Awkwafina, The Farewell

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Taron Egerton, Rocketman

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Best Original Score – Motion Picture

    Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

    Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

    Chernobyl

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

    Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

    Best Director – Motion Picture

    Sam Mendes, 1917

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

    Olivia Colman, The Crown

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

    Patricia Arquette, The Act

    Best Original Song – Motion Picture

    I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

    Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Fleabag

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

    Laura Dern, Marriage Story

    Best Motion Picture – Animated

    Missing Link

    Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

    Brian Cox, Succession

    Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

    Parasite

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

    Best Television Series – Drama

    Succession

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

    Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

    Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy



    Culture World News
