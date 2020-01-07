Golden Globe: 1917 gets best drama honors

ANKARA. KAZINFORM World War I drama 1917 took home the best drama crown from the 77th Golden Globe Awards late Sunday night, and its director Sam Mendes won best director.

At a ceremony in Los Angeles, Joaquin Phoenix grabbed best actor honors for his lead role in Joker, a decade after the late Heath Ledger won best supporting actor for playing a version of the same character in The Dark Knight, Anadolu Agency reports.

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood got Best Musical or Comedy, and its director/screenwriter Quentin Tarantino won for best screenplay.

Brad Pitt got best supporting actor nods for his role in Tarantino’s latest.

The Golden Globes, handed out each year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as a bellwether for the main event, the Oscars, set for Feb. 10.

To win best picture, 1917 beat out The Two Popes, The Irishman, Joker, and Marriage Story.

Awkwafina got the best actress nod for her role in The Farewell, making her the first Asian to win the award in Golden Globes history.

But while enjoying acclaim for being among the best in movies and television, at least one award winner was not about to let the turmoil in the larger world be forgotten.

Accepting the award for best supporting actress in a limited series on TV, Patricia Arquette said: «I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we're not going to look back on this night. In the history books, we will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America.»

Here is the full list of winners and categories:

Golden Globes winners

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Director – Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Missing Link

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

Parasite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy