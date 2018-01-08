Golden Globes kick off Hollywood award season with stars in glittering black

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crowd was electric Sunday evening as Hollywood's award season officially kicked off at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony on the day officially decreed as Golden Globe Day by Lili Bosse, the mayor of Beverly Hills, Xinhua reports.

Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes are often key indicators of who will be nominated for the upcoming Academy Awards, or the Oscars, scheduled for March 4, so they are avidly watched by Hollywood insiders and the general public alike.

To protest sexual harassment and misconduct in the entertainment industry and beyond, the vast majority of Hollywood stars wore black dresses to support the "Time's Up" movement.

The Time's Up initiative was sparked by a wave of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against many powerful male figures in Hollywood that are rocking the entertainment industry. "Time's Up" was formed by hundreds of American women in the entertainment industry who banded together to combat sexual harassment and inequality. They have also raised 15 million U.S. dollars as a legal defense fund to assist women to hold male transgressors legally accountable for their misdeeds.

American talk-show Late Night host Seth Meyers hosted the Golden Globes ceremony for the first time.

Striving for a lighter tone, Seth joked in his opening monologue, "For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

It's probably no accident that a female-centric film, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", about a woman speaking out -- on billboards no less -- against the unsolved rape and murder of her beloved daughter. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh and starring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, John Hawkes and Peter Dinklage, it was the top winner Sunday night, nabbing three other wins as well: Francis McDormand's Best Actress Award, Sam Rockwell's Best Supporting Actor Award, and Martin McDonagh's Best Screenplay Award.

"Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We're here for the work," McDormand quipped in her acceptance speech.

The fantasy thriller romance, "The Shape of Water," about a mute cleaning lady drawn into an otherworldly love affair, made a splash with the coveted Best Director win for Mexican film director Guillermo Del Toro and Best Original Score for Frenchman Alexandre Desplat.

Del Toro beat out other A-list nominees, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Martin McDonagh.

"Monsters are our way of making sense of imperfection," said Del Toro in his acceptance speech. Backstage he told Xinhua, "The film is prescient because it is about what is happening in the world today -- the fear and artificial division that comes when someone tries to make us 'the other.'"

Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy, beating out the interracial thriller, "Get Out;" the song and dance extravaganza, "The Greatest Showman;" the dysfunctional sports drama, "I, Tonya," and the tongue-in-cheek, "The Disaster Artist."

"Lady Bird" is a wry and quirky coming-of-age story about a high-school senior as she transitions away from home and her complicated relationship with her mother. "Lady Bird"'s Saoirse Ronan won the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Award.

"I just want to say how inspirational it's been to be in this room tonight," said Ronan in her acceptance speech.

Gary Oldman is the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Award for his stunning portrayal of Winston Churchill in the British biographical war picture "Darkest Hour."

"Winston Churchill said,'My taste is simple: I'm easily satisfied by the very best,'and I was surrounded by the very best," said Oldman in his acceptance speech. Later, backstage he told Xinhua, "I felt very responsible for getting it right."

Some of the night's other major winners included "Coco" for Best Animated Picture and the German drama directed by Fatih Akin, "In the Fade" for Best Foreign Language Picture.

Netflix's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won for Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy and swept Rachel Brosnahan into a Best Actress -- Comedy or Musical win. "The Handmaid's Tale" won for Best Television Series - Drama, and netted Elisabeth Moss a Best Actress -- Drama Award, her second Golden Globe.

Four-time Golden Globe nominee, James Franco won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. He'd previously won a Golden Globe in 2002 for his portrayal of a movie icon, James Dean. Aziz Ansari also won his second Best Actor in a TV series -- Musical or Comedy for his Asian-centric comedy series, "Master of None", reprising his 2016 win.

Two-time Golden Globe nominee, Ewan McGregor won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role in the quirky crime drama,"Fargo," while two-time nominee, Sterling K. Brown, walked away with the Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama for his compelling performances in "This is Us".

"Dan Fogelman wrote a role that could only be played by a black man...I'm being seen and appreciated for who I am and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anyone who looks like me," Sterling revealed.

"Big Little Lies" swept the TV awards, pulling in the top honor, Best Limited Series or Motion Picture made for TV Award, as well as a Best Actress award in this category for Nicole Kidman, Best Supporting Actress Award for Laura Dern, and Best Supporting Actor Award for Alexander Skarsgard.

Kidman spoke from the heart to thank her mother for her success, "My Mama was an advocate for the women's movement when I was growing up and because of her I'm standing here...thank you Janelle Kidman for what you fought for so hard."

Television icon, Oprah Winfrey, brought the night's house down with a rousing speech.

She said, "I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, because we all know the press is under siege these days, but we also know it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption, to injustice, to tyrants and victims, secrets and lies...Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."

Backstage she added to Xinhua, "The most empowering story you can tell is one that comes from your soul."