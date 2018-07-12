Golden Man exhibited in China’s Xi'an

BEIJING-XI'AN. KAZINFORM - "Heritage of the Great Steppe: Jewelry Art Masterpieces" exhibition and "Sacred Kazakhstan" photo exhibition has opened today in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The event was organized by the Republic of Kazakhstan National Museum and the Shaanxi History Museum as part of "The Golden Man Procession through the World's Museums" international exhibition project.

In addition to Altyn Adam (the Golden Man), the exhibition presents a silver bowl with runic inscriptions found in the Issyk kurgan, a plate in the shape of twin leopards made of gold in the 5th-4th century BC, unique jewelry of the early 15th century (the site of the ancient town of Sairam in South Kazakhstan), as well as items found in the kurgan of Taldy 2 in Central Kazakhstan (the mid to late 7th century BC).

Visitors of the exhibition have the opportunity to see the reconstruction of the garments of a Sarmatian noblewoman (the late 6th to mid-5th century BC), found in the Taksay-1 complex in West Kazakhstan region in April 2012.

Most of the presented items were made of gold and belong to the monuments of the Scythian-Siberian animal art style.

Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province Lu Zhiyuan, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, members of the Kazakh Parliament Amangeldy Daurenbayev and Murat Temirzhanov, diplomats from South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia accredited in Xi'an, representatives of the governmental agencies, business and scientific circles, educational and cultural institutions of Shaanxi Province, and many others attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition will last until September 12, 2018.

It is to be recalled that the route of the exhibition project "Procession of the Golden Man through the World's Museums" started in Minsk, Belarus (December 2017) and passed through Moscow, Russia (April-May 2018). This year, after China's Xi'an, the Golden Man will be shown at the National Museum of Azerbaijan in Baku, the National Museum in Gdańsk, Poland, and the National Museum of the Republic of Korea in Seoul. The exhibition is planned to be held in museums in Japan, Georgia, the UK, Spain, and Turkey in 2019 and the U.S., Italy, Austria, France, and Germany in 2020. In 2021, the exhibition project will be presented in the exhibition halls of the Grand Palais National Galleries in France and the Art Museum of Austria.