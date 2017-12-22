Golden man exhibited in Hong Kong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of Kazakhstan Independence Day and the 20th anniversary of Astana, the country's National Museum presented some of its rare exhibits at the Hong Kong Historical Museum, the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda reports.

The Mile upon Miles: World Heritage along the Silk Road is a major event organized by the Government of Hong Kong to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong that brought together participants from Kazakhstan, China, and Kyrgyzstan.

According to the deputy director for scientific work of the Kazakhstan National Museum, Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, professor Zhaken Taimagambetov Kazakhs exposition includes artifacts discovered during archaeological excavations in the Issyk burial mound, Berel burial ground, as well as towns along the Great Silk Road the main and most important of which is the Golden Man.

Zhaken Taimagambetov also noted that thanks to the joint efforts of China, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, the first network of ancient trade routes of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor which was one of the highways of the Silk Road became the first site of the Silk Road to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The main goal of the joint international exhibition is to show the importance of these caravan routes, to popularize the history and cultures of the countries united by the spirit of the Silk Road.

The exhibition in Hong Kong will last until March 5, 2018.

It should also be noted that next year on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana the National Museum of Kazakhstan with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports is planning to organize The Procession of the Golden Man across the museums worldwide.