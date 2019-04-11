Golden Man on display at China's largest museum

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Golden Man and other exhibits of the National Museum of Kazakhstan are showcased at the exhibition "The Domain of State Museums of Silk Road Countries" opened in Beijing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exposition was launched at the National Museum of China, the largest one in the country. Museums of Russia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Romania, Slovenia, Poland, Latvia, Oman, Cambodia, Japan and the Republic of Korea brought their artifacts to China.



"We have brought only a small part of the Golden Man collection. Thanks to the efforts taken by the government, our collection keeps increasing.

Archaeologists have already found the seventh Golden Man in Kazakhstan. Another project - The Golden Man's Procession through the World's Museums - let us showcase the golden warrior in Russia (Tatarstan), the Republic of Korea and Uzbekistan. Later we plan to visit Italy, Malaysia, Macedonia, Great Britian, Turkey and Greece," representative of the Kazakh National Museum Gulnar Makhmetova says.



The exhibition will last till July 14, 2019. Kazakhstan's participation in the event was organized under the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China as part of implementation of Rukhani Janghyru programme.



From July 12 to September 12, 2018, the Golden Man was exhibited in China's Xian.