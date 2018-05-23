Golden Man showcased in Baku
It features the cultural heritage of the Eurasian steppe of the early Iron Age. Its highlight is the Golden Man, a Scythian warrior from about the VII-III century BC that was found in 1969 in a Scythian tomb about 60 km east of Almaty, Issyk. It is made of more than 4,000 separate gold pieces, many of them finely worked with animal motifs, and has a 70 cm-high headdress bearing skyward-pointing arrows, a pair of snarling snow leopards and a two-headed winged mythical beast. The Golden Man has become modern Kazakhstan's favorite national symbol.
Jewelry articles made by ancient masters of the XIX-mid XX centuries are also on display to reflect identity of the steppe cultural heritage of Eurasia.
The exhibition is to last until July 1, 2018. In 2018-2021 the exhibition will be showcased in Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Austria, France, Russia and the U.S.