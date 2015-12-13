  • kz
    Golden State Warriors&#39; NBA run ended by Milwaukee Bucks

    17:30, 13 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Golden State Warriors missed their chance to break the 44-year-old record of 33 consecutive regular season NBA victories after they suffered their first defeat of the season.

    Their run of 28 wins in a row was ended by Milwaukee Bucks, who won 108-95.

    The Los Angeles Lakers hold the record for the longest run of successive wins, set in the 1971-72 season.

    "Losing sucks even if you are 24-1," said Warriors interim head coach Luke Walton.

    Source: BBC.com

    Sport World News News
