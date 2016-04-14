  • kz
    Golden State Warriors: 73rd win breaks Chicago Bulls' NBA record

    13:17, 14 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Golden State Warriors have made NBA history with a record 73 wins in a season by beating Memphis Grizzlies.

    The 125-104 win in Oakland means the defending champions surpassed the previous record of 72 set by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in 1995-96.

    Steph Curry also became the first to net more than 400 three-pointers in a season, taking his tally to 402.

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played for the 1996 Bulls team, said: "I never thought anyone would break it."

    Kazinform refers to BBC.com 

