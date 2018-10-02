Goldman Sachs becomes AIFC Exchange shareholder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Global financial giant Goldman Sachs is joining the Astana International Exchange (AIX). NASDAQ, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Silk Road Fund are already on board, Kazinform reports.

"On October 1, Goldman Sachs and Astana International Exchange Ltd. (AIX) have jointly structured a transaction in which Goldman Sachs International has subscribed for approximately 108,480 newly issued ordinary shares corresponding to 4.1 per cent of the total issued share capital of AIX while simultaneously entering into a 5 year put option transactions with AIFC Authority JSC to protect GS against a decline in the value of the shares below the purchase price.



On exercise of the put option with AIFC, AIFC will purchase all of the shares at the original purchase price," the statement by AIFC reads.



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. Apart from investment banking, it offers services in investment management, securities, asset management, prime brokerage, and securities underwriting. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world. The investment bank is included in the list of six largest American corporations, the most authoritative according to the results of financial forecasts, the bank's indicators are included in the Dow jones Industrial Average.