Golfing great Arnold Palmer dead at 87

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Arnold Palmer, known as "the King" for his transformative legacy in golf, has died at the age of 87, according to the U.S. Golf Association.

With his dominance in golf and distinctive style, Palmer helped turn the sport from a country club pursuit to one that became accessible to the masses.

He won more than 90 golf tournaments, including the Masters four times, the U.S. Open in 1960, and the British Open in 1961 and 1962.

Palmer became the first person to make $1 million playing golf.

"I would like to be remembered for bringing golf to a worldwide audience," he told CNN in 2012. "Players today have no boundaries."

He and his two great rivals in the "Big Three" -- Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus -- helped take the sport around the globe in the 1960s, capitalizing on the ever-growing reach of television. Golf grew into made-for-television events and with it came massive sponsorship and prize money.

After learning to play golf at age 3, Palmer never stopped.

