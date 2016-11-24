  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin 2nd in ESPN P4P rankings

    07:37, 24 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ESPN has released the updated rankings of the best pound-for-pound boxers in November 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez tops the rankings.

    Coming in at №2 is undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

    Despite sustaining loss from Andre Ward in a six-round fight and losing his three light heavyweight titles, Russian Servey Kovalev was ranked third.
    ESPN put Ward on the 4th spot. Terence Crawford rounded out the top five.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!