    Golovkin 2nd in Forbes' top 10 P4P moneymakers

    12:35, 28 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated middleweight king Gennady Golovkin has moved up in the boxing's top 10 P4P moneymakers released by Forbes magazine, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Gennady climbed to the 2nd spot elbowing aside American Andre Ward.

    Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Mexican boxer and potential opponent for Golovkin, remains at the top of the rankings.

    It should be noted that it was updated prior to Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs showdown on March 18 and can be altered in the future.
    Wladimir Klitschko and Manny Pacquiao rounded out the top 5 of the rankings.

    Keith Thurman, Sergey Kovalev, Deontay Wilder, Vasyl Lomachenko and Adrien Broner were featured into the top 10 by Forbes.

