Golovkin 2nd in Sports Illustrated P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sports Illustrated magazine has released its updated January Pound-for-Pound rankings of world-renowned boxers in which Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is ranked 2nd, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

SI placed Nicaraguan champion Roman Gozalez on the top. Coming in at №3 is Russian Sergey Kovalev.

"Golovkin's reign of terror continued last fall when he outclassed titleholder David Lemieux. Skill, speed, power; Golovkin has it all. He just needs high-profile opponents to be willing to face him. The hope is that 2016 will bring a showdown with Canelo Alvarez; if that fight doesn't get made for the spring, look for Golovkin to stay busy, beginning with a mandatory title defense against Tureano Johnson, in April, probably back at Madison Square Garden," the magazine said.