    Golovkin&#39;s fans ready to support boxer in LA

    08:54, 24 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs) and Dominic Wade (18-0, 12 KOs) middleweight showdown is minutes away in Los Angeles, California, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Golovkin's fans from Kazakhstan have already flooded The Forum in Inglewood and are ready to support Triple G.


    Earlier it was reported that GGG will earn at least $2 million, whereas his opponent will take home $500,000. The much-anticipated fight will take place at The Forum and will be aired live by Kazakhstan TV Channel starting at 7:00 a.m. Astana time on April 24.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
