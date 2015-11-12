Golovkin&#39;s next potential opponent to retire in a year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC champion Miguel Cotto (40-4, 33 KO) told that the scheduled for November 21 fight against Saul Alvarez (45-1-1, 32 KO) would one of the last fights in his career, Sports.kz reports.

"Boxing is all I can do in this life. I do it for my fans and my family. I told that I would retire when I turn 30. I am 35 now and I am not going to stay in this sport for any longer than one year," Miguel Cotto said.

As earlier reported, the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight will have to have a title defense against Golovkin.