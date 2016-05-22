  • kz
    Golovkin&#39;s potential opponent defends WBA title

    11:56, 22 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (23-2-2, 13KOs) beat Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) in the twelve-round rematch.

    The Cuban boxer won the fight by unanimous decision of the judges with the score 115-112, 116-111, 116-111.
    It is worth mentioning that Lara hasn't lost a fight since losing to Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez in July 2014 by split decision.
    Lara has many times expressed his wish to fight WBA (Super) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan.

