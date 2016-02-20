  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin&#39;s promoter compared Wade with Fury

    12:12, 20 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM American expert Tom Loeffler says that middleweight fighter Dominic Wade can be a big threat to Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform refers to Sportbox.ru.

    "In case of victory over Golovkin, Wade will be recognized the world's best middleweight fighter. We have seen bookmakers' coefficients. Prior to this we saw how Vladimir Klitschko was defeated by a non-beaten young and ambitious Tyson Fury, who had been predicted to lose. As a result, we saw how everything can change unexpectedly. As Gennady says, it is boxing. You cannot be sure of what can happen," Loeffler said.
    Recall, that Golovkin-Wade bout is scheduled for April 23, 2016 in a suburb of Los-Angeles.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!