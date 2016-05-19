Golovkin&#39;s promoter: Fight with Billy Joe Saunders attractive

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions talked with LA Times about the options for Gennady Golovkin after he became the undisputed WBC middleweight champion, Sports.kz reports.

"We'd still like to make the fight with Canelo. Just because he doesn't have the title doesn't mean his value is diminished. He's still the biggest draw in boxing. If we can't make the fight, we'll explore the other options on the table for Gennady. A fight with WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders is attractive, as are others," Loeffler said.

"We'll continue to negotiate to try and make the fight in September. Canelo is the first option and the biggest fight we can make," he added.

Recall that Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vacated the WBC title automatically making Golovkin the champion.