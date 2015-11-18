  • kz
    Golovkin&#39;s promoter surprised by Cotto-WBC situation

    11:37, 18 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler was surprised by the news the World Boxing Council (WBC) had stripped Miguel Cotto of his middleweight title and the fact that the latter couldn't sort out the situation, Sports.kz reports.

    "That was a little surprising because the WBC actually went out of their way to grant the initial sanction when Cotto fought Sergio Matinez and Cotto wasn't even ranked in the middleweight division and they allowed him to make a voluntary defense against Geale and then Cotto was the one who came to us to actually seek our approval to fight Canelo. So it was just surprising that he wouldn't follow the rules for the title he wanted to hold onto. You can't take anything away from Miguel as a fighter, he is clearly shown he is a great champion, Roach has really elevated his game but it was surprising news to us that he couldn't work out the WBC situation with the sanction," Loeffler told Boxingscene.com.

    "The goal is very clear, Gennady wants to unify all the titles. The people who say the titles aren't important, the belts aren't important - are the people who don't want to unify them. Someone who wants to prove they are the best in their division whether it's Klitschko who wants to unify all the heavyweight titles, whether it's GGG who wants to unify all the middleweight titles, they want to prove they are the best in the division," Loeffler added.

    The winner of the Cotto-Canelo fight will have to face Golovkin, who is the WBC interim champion.

