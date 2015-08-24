Golovkin&#39;s team presented video dedicated to fight against Lemieux

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The team of the WBA, IBO and WBC (Interim) champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) presented a video dedicated to the fight Gennady scheduled to have against Canadian boxer, IBF title holder, David Lemieux this October.

Golovkin and Lemieux will square off at Madison Square Garden on October 17. WBC (Super), IBF, IBO and WBC (Interim) titled will be at stake. The fight will be broadcast live on HBC on PPV. Kazakhstan TV channel will broadcast the fight live, Vesti.kz informs.