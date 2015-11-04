  • kz
    Golovkin&#39;s third in P4P ratings by The Ring

    10:29, 04 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO) left Andre Ward behind (28-0, 15 KO) in the Pound for Pound ratings by The Ring Magazine.

    G. Golovkin moved up to the third place and Ward dropped to the fourth.

    Undefeated WBC champion 28-year-old Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez (44-0, 38 KO) is on the top of the ratings. WBA, WBO and IBF Russian champion Sergei Kovalev (28-0-1, 25 KO) is second, Vesti.kz reports.

