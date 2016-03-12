Golovkin&#39;s World Title defence against Wade live on BoxNation

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Boxing superstar Gennady Golovkin returns exclusively live to BoxNation on Saturday 23rd April when he defends his unified world titles against top undefeated contender Dominic Wade at the Fabulous Forum, Los Angeles.

The pound-for-pound great is back on the The Channel of Champions, headlining an awesome April of fistic entertainment that features Golovkin's big rival Billy Joe Saunders - with both heading towards a seismic collision this year - defending his WBO World Middleweight title against "Mad" Max Bursak on Saturday 30th April, live from the Copper Box Arena, London.

More big live fight action sees all-action British star Liam Williams defending his British and Commonwealth Super-Welterweight titles against Nav Mansouri on Saturday 2nd April from Harrow, England.

Undefeated Golovkin has destroyed 31 out of 34 opponents - an incredible 91% KO ratio - and the fearsome Kazakh puts his WBA Super, Interim WBC and IBF World Middleweight titles on the line for the 16th time - the second highest in the 160lb division's history - against Wade and will aim to remain on course for a showdown with Saunders this year to unify all four belts.

Wade, from Largo, Maryland, is the mandatory challenger for GGG's IBF World title and is undefeated in 18 fights with 12 knockouts. In his last fight he defeated from IBF World Champion Sam Soliman and goes into the showdown against Golovkin looking to cause a tremendous upset.

BoxNation viewers have been treated this year to the world's best fighters all featuring on the channel with Sergey Kovalev, Terence Crawford, Andre Ward on March 26th against Sullivan Barrera and now Golovkin.

But on the same card as Golovkin, arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world Roman Gonzalez, the WBC World Flyweight Champion, will defend his title against McWilliams Arroyo.

The Nicaraguan hot-shot has an incredible unbeaten record of 44 wins with 38 KO's and has left a trail of destruction in the last two and half years with ten-fight KO run.

BoxNation's Managing Director Jim McMunn is thrilled to have the top three pound-for-pound best: Gonzalez, Golovkin and Kovalev plus the 6th and 9th placed Ward and Crawford all on BoxNation in the first four months of this year.

He said, "That will be some feat to have five of the ten best fighters in the world by April all live on BoxNation and really cements our position as THE channel to watch boxing's biggest names. Having Golovkin on BoxNation is fantastic, but with Gonzalez also on the card, the number one and two on the planet, it is fantastic for our subscribers to get to see these greats in action, live."

Source: BoxNation