Golovkin admits fight with Jacobs biggest in his career

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated Kazakhstan middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin admitted that the upcoming fight with WBA (Regular) champion Danny Jacobs will be the most dangerous in his career, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"First of all, it's big news for me, it's very interesting. I'm very excited because I have a fight, again. I think it's a very good fight, I hope. I think it's a great fight for us. I think Daniel is the best challenger now. He's an amazing fighter," the WBA/WBC/IBF/IBO champion told a press conference at the Renaissance Hotel in LA.



Earlier it was reported that Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight is set to take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York on March 18.