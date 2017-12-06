Golovkin, Alvarez agree on the rematch date - media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Fernando Schwartz of Fox Deportes, the date of Golovkin-Alvarez has already been agreed upon by the teams, Sports.kz reports.

The bout is scheduled to take place on Cinco de Mayo next year (May 5).

It is reported that team Golovkin has agreed on the date and that this week head of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar de la Hoya will meet with Canelo to sign the contract.

The venue has not yet been determined, and the fight might take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Madison Square Garden in New York or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.