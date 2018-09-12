  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin, Alvarez arrive in Law Vegas ahead of rematch

    12:02, 12 September 2018
    Photo: None
    LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez both have arrived in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas ahead of their much-anticipated showdown this coming Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    The rematch is set to be held at the T-Mobile Arena on September 15. The Kazakhstani and Mexican boxers will vie for WBC and WBA middleweight titles.

    The first bout held at the T-Mobile Arena a year ago ended in a controversial draw.











     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!