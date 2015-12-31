Golovkin-Alvarez fight - main goal of WBC in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the WBC Mauricio Suleiman said that he was satisfied with the results of the year and outlined the main goal of the Organization for the next year. In particular, he said that the main goal of the WBC in 2016 would be the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

"It was an unbelievable year for boxing that features such fights as the Mayweather-Pacquiao and Alvarez-Cotto," M. Suleiman told to BoxingScene.com. "We will continue to work hard to organize the best possible fights for the Organization in 2016 including the Golovkin-Alvarez fight. We hope that they will fight in September 2016 in the USA. However, they still have a chance for voluntary title defense and then they have to face each other," he added.