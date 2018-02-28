Golovkin, Alvarez meet for eye duel before rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Los Angeles, a press conference of the rematch of Kazakhstan's world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and his Mexican rival Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has started, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The event started with eye duel of the boxers. This duel was the first from the moment of their fight on September 16 which ended in a controversial draw. The rematch will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 6 (morning of May 6 for Kazakhstan). Earlier both fighters promised that the second duel will be ahead-of-time-win without referees being involved. Yesterday, both Golovkin and Alvarez were on air with ESPN Deportes.



Gennady Golovkin expressed his opinion about HBO commentators Jim Lampley, Roy Johns and Max Kellerman who gave preference to Alvarez.

"What I saw in the ring and what I heard from the commentators in the ring side did not match. I was disappointed. Commentators have right to have their own opinion. It is not bad for me, it is bad for the sport. I know I won. Statistics proves that, and HBO expert (Lederman) thinks so too. So do fans."