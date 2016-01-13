Golovkin and Alvarez capture WBC Fighter for 2015 awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council has awarded Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez the titles "Champion for 2015", according to sports.kz.

Gennady Golovkin is a Kazakhstani professional boxer and the current, unified WBA (Super), IBF, interim WBC, and IBO middleweight champion. BoxRec currently ranks him as the world's number one middleweight, and number two pound for pound. He is also ranked as the third best boxer in the world by The Ring magazine.