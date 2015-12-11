Golovkin and Alvarez not to fight in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As ESPN Deportes informs referring to the anonymous source with the knowledge of the talks between G. Golovkin and S. Alvarez that the two boxers will not have a fight in the spring 2016 as long as the Mexican is allowed to have a voluntary title defense before the mandatory title defense against G. Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

According to the source, Canelo will have a fight in May 2016, as Oskar De La Hoya told. Meanwhile, G. Golovkin may return to the ring in March within the framework of the boxing show along with Roman Gonzalez as Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler said earlier.