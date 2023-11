ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the information of Vada-Testing.org, Gennady Golovkin and Kell Brook will have to undergo doping testing within the VADA program and "Clean boxing" program of the WBC, Sports.kz informs.

"Welcome Kell Brook and Gennady Golovkin to the VADA CBP program for their 9/10 fight in London," the VADA wrote on Twitter.