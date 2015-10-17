  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin and Lemieux lost a lot of weight prior to their fight (VIDEO, PHOTO)

    08:20, 17 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC and IBO champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin will have a unification fight against IBF champion from Canada David Lemieux tomorrow. The boxers compete in the 72.6 kg category. The boxing event is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sports.kz informs.

    The boxers had the official weigh-in procedure. Golovkin's weight made 72.3 kg/ 159.4 lbs and Lemieux had 72.5 kg/ 159.8 lbs on the scales.

    The previous weigh-in procedure was held 30 days before the fight and the boxers were significantly heavier. Golovkin's weight was 165 lbs (74.84 kg) and Lemieux had 175.8 lbs (79.74 kg) on the scales.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!