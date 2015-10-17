Golovkin and Lemieux lost a lot of weight prior to their fight (VIDEO, PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC and IBO champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin will have a unification fight against IBF champion from Canada David Lemieux tomorrow. The boxers compete in the 72.6 kg category. The boxing event is scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sports.kz informs.

The boxers had the official weigh-in procedure. Golovkin's weight made 72.3 kg/ 159.4 lbs and Lemieux had 72.5 kg/ 159.8 lbs on the scales.

The previous weigh-in procedure was held 30 days before the fight and the boxers were significantly heavier. Golovkin's weight was 165 lbs (74.84 kg) and Lemieux had 175.8 lbs (79.74 kg) on the scales.