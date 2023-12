NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) has posted a video teaser for "40 Days" film, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

"Excited to take the Big Drama show back to the ring this Saturday, on @DAZN_USA. Make sure to watch #40DAYS, first episode out tomorrow, to follow my journey to the #GGGRolls fight," the boxer says on Instagram.