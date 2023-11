ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin announced his cooperation with Hublot - Swiss luxury watch brand, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I am pleased to announce the beginning of cooperation with the @hublot and honored to be a #HublotAmbassador," the champion informed in his Instagram account.

Recall that on March 18, Golovkin will hold his next fight against Daniel Jacobs in New York.