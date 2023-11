ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin asked his fans via Twitter what fights they would like to see in 2016, Sports.kz informs.

"What are the top 3 fights you'd like to see in 2016? I can think of a couple: GGG-Canelo, GGG-Saunders...," Gennady Golovkin wrote on Twitter.