    Golovkin at 170 for WBC's 30-day weigh-in

    08:37, 17 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 КО) weighed in at 170 pounds (77.1 kg) for the WBC 30-day weigh-in on Wednesday for his September 16 title defense against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) on HBO pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sports.kz reports.

    Being currently at 170lb means Golovkin has only 10lb to lose to make the 160lb weigh-in limit.

    Earlier some media outlets criticized Golovkin for being too heavy, saying it would be difficult for him to lose extra pounds and adjust to 160.

