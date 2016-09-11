Golovkin beats Brook in 5th round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer, WBС, WBA (Super), IBO, IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KO) proved again to the world that he is the best in his weight division.

In the title bout vs. Kell Brook held at London’s O2 arena, the undefeated Golovkin showed his best fight having knocked Brook out in the fifth round.

GGG had an overwhelming victory over another unbeaten IBF middleweight champion – Kell Brook from Britain (36-0, 25KO). In the fifth round, Brook’s assistant seconds threw in the towel and the fight was stopped. Golovkin defended his IBO, IBF and WBC champion’s titles again.

Both fighters will be paid a record-breaking reward for the fight – £3mln (more than $4mln).

This became Golovkin’s 36th win in his career, 22 of which ended with knockouts. He remains an undefeated middleweight champion of the world as per WBC, WBA (Super), IBO, IBF.

For 30-year-old Brook this fight became the 37th in his career and the first one ended with defeat.








